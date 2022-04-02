StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
KOS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.
Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 26,067,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,420,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 3.16. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
