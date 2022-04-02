StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

