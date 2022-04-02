StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $187.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,938,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 276,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

