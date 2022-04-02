StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 71.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

