StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OTTR. Sidoti downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otter Tail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.