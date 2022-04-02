StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEB. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

