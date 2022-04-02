StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spire (NYSE:SR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.63. 334,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,090. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after purchasing an additional 237,990 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,621 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after acquiring an additional 498,156 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

