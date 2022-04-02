StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
Shares of SNDX opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,927 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 951,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 537,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,614,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,292,000 after buying an additional 376,757 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 373,088 shares during the last quarter.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
