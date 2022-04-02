StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNDX opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,927 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 951,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 537,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,614,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,292,000 after buying an additional 376,757 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 373,088 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.