StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.