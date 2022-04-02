StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.
NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.