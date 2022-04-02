StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $15.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $667.04. 489,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,655. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.94.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.