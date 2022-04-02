StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Viad (NYSE:VVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Viad stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Viad has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $52.72.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Viad by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Viad by 176.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Viad by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 72.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 195,089 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

