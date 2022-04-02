StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

XNCR opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. Xencor has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $567,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 56.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

