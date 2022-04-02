StockNews.com Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.87. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

