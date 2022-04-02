StockNews.com Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.87. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.
About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)
