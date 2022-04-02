StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.01.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

