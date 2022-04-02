StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,375 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 224.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

