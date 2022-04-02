StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $82.21 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,011 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,652. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $12,807,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $11,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

