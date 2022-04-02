StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.83 per share, with a total value of $1,884,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,351,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,152 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 116.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

