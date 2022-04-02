StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71.
In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.83 per share, with a total value of $1,884,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,351,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,152 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial (RILY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.