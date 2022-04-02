StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BGI opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Get Birks Group alerts:

About Birks Group (Get Rating)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.