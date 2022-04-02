StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

BOX stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. BOX has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,321,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BOX by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

