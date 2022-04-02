StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Brunswick stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

