StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $181.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
