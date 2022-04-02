StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $181.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

