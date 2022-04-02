StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,141. City has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.60.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in City by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in City by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in City by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in City by 5.9% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

