StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.
Shares of CLFD traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,764. The company has a market cap of $922.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $86.71.
In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 59.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
