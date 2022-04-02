StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 898,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,255. Codexis has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Codexis by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Codexis by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

