StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,409,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,010,000 after purchasing an additional 83,967 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

