StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

SBS traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,513,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

