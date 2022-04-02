StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

