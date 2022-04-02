StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 196,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,208. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $182,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

