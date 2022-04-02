StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DLB opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.54. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,462,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

