StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEI. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
DEI stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
