StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEI. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.