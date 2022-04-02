StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DVAX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,037. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

