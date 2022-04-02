StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $71.77. 215,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,188. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

