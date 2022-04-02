StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.09 million, a P/E ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

