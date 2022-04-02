StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBTC traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $39.30. 6,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $472.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130 shares of company stock valued at $5,233. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

