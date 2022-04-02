StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.67. 2,474,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,549. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.