StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSBC. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 510 ($6.68) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $496.67.
NYSE:HSBC opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35.
About HSBC (Get Rating)
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HSBC (HSBC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.