StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSBC. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 510 ($6.68) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $496.67.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE:HSBC opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $71,576,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 249,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.