StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Immunic stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.84. Immunic has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Immunic by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

