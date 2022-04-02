StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ITT. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.44.

ITT stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. ITT has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ITT will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $78,345,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 684.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

