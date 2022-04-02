StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 67,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.66. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

