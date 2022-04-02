StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JAKK. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of JAKK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 84,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $99,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 5,799 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 103,721.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 48,749 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

