StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz acquired 750,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

