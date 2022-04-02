StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.
Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.
In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz acquired 750,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
