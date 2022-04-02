StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 147,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $246,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $74,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.