StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.74. 257,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.52, a P/E/G ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

