StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,906. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $135.56 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

