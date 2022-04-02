StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $129.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.67. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 116,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

