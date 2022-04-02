StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neenah (NYSE:NP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NP traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 195,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.70 million, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Neenah has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 93,877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Neenah by 7.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the third quarter worth $2,044,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the third quarter worth $793,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

