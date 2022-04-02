StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
NYSE NR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 281,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $345.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 331.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,986 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.
About Newpark Resources (Get Rating)
Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.
