StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of News stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.93. 1,609,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,494. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.33. News has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of News by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

