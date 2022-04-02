StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

NS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.39. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,918 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after acquiring an additional 442,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 374,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $13,398,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

