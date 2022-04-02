StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. Oracle has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

